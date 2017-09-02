Teen reaches 4th round at Open

NEW YORK -- So, Denis Shapovalov, do tell: It can't really be the case that 18-year-olds like yourself never get tired, right?

"No, it's true. We don't," the Canadian joked Friday after becoming the youngest man to reach the U.S. Open's fourth round since Michael Chang in 1989.

Shapovalov needed to go through three qualifying matches just to get into the main draw at Flushing Meadows, so he has played a half-dozen times in an 11-day span.

"It's been a long ride," said Shapovalov, who was born in Israel to Russian parents and moved when he was a baby to Canada. "It feels like I have been here a month already."

There will be a first-time Grand Slam finalist at the U.S. Open now that 2014 champion Marin Cilic exited in the third round -- and the entertaining-on-court, engaging-off-it Shapovalov is one of those who still have a shot at getting that far.

Just 2 1/2 months after his runner-up finish at Wimbledon, the No. 5-seeded Cilic bowed out with 80 unforced errors in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Not much later, Shapovalov advanced when Kyle Edmund of Britain stopped playing in the fourth set because of an injured neck.

"It's never great to win this way," Shapovalov said. "Hopefully, it's nothing too serious."

Neither he nor Schwartzman had ever been to a major's fourth round before, nor had another of the afternoon's winners, Paolo Lorenzi, 35, of Italy, who actually began his Grand Slam career with an 0-13 record.

As it is, Cilic was the only owner of a major title on the entire bottom half of the draw when the tournament began.

"That's right: A few surprises and lots of withdrawals," Schwartzman noted. "This is the moment to take advantage."

That part of the bracket originally included three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, but he withdrew because of a hip injury, part of a depleted-at-the-outset field also missing Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic.

"It's kind of a transition time for the ATP," Shapovalov said, "but I think there is a lot of talent coming up."

His next opponent is No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, the highest-seeded man remaining in that half. The Spaniard earned a spot in the U.S. Open's fourth round for the first time by easily eliminating Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Carreno Busta will be the first man at any Grand Slam tournament in the Open era, which began in 1968, to face four qualifiers.

No. 17 seed Sam Querrey is the only American man left after beating Radu Albot of Moldova in four sets. He will face No. 23 Mischa Zverev, who eliminated 10th-seeded John Isner 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Friday night. Maria Sharapova then continued her successful return to Grand Slam tennis by beating 139th-ranked U.S. wild-card entry Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

Shapovalov is an up-and-coming player who won the Wimbledon junior title just last year. He made his Grand Slam main-draw debut there this July, losing in the first round, but has taken significant strides since.

At Montreal last month, he became the youngest man ever to reach the semifinals at a Masters event, and he grabbed attention this week by knocking off No. 8 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a finalist at the 2008 Australian Open.

"The month of August," Shapovalov said, "has been absolutely life-changing for me."

He is a crowd-pleaser, someone who plays a fluid, aggressive game featuring a big lefty forehand and a one-handed backhand -- and he shows plenty of emotion while he's at it. He also plays wearing a baseball cap with its band tightened to an extreme degree, drawing plenty of attention on social media.

"I have a small head," he said with a smile. "It's just kind of become a little bit of my trademark."

Women's winners Friday included No. 3 Garbine Muguruza and No. 13 Petra Kvitova, a pair of Wimbledon champions who will meet in the fourth round. Also advancing were Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens, who is coming back from left foot surgery in January and is back in the fourth round in New York for the first time since 2013.

t a glance

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO TODAY

Roger Federer faces another opponent against whom he is undefeated. Maybe this time it will be easier. The five-time U.S. Open champion plays his third-round match against No. 31 Feliciano Lopez, who has beaten in all 12 meetings. Federer has been forced to five sets in the first two rounds for the first time ever in a Grand Slam tournament, including his victory over Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday. He improved to 17-0 in that head-to-head but only after overcoming 68 unforced errors, upping his total to 124 against just 104 winners thus far. He says his back is fine but he's dropped four sets already -- he never lost one in his Wimbledon victory -- and has been broken eight times, twice as many as in London. He has only once lost as early as the third round at the U.S. Open, falling at that stage in his debut in 2000. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal plays earlier against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, while seeded Americans Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe are in action on the women's side.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Men's third round: No. 29 Diego Sebastian beat No. 5 Marin Cilic 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4; No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 16 Lucas Pouille beat Mikhail Kukushkin 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 17 Sam Querrey beat Radu Albot 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4; No. 28 Kevin Anderson beat Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-2; Denis Shapovalov beat Kyle Edmund 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0; Paolo Lorenzi beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's third round: No. 3 Garbine Muguruza beat No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1; No. 9 Venus Williams beat Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-4; No. 13 Petra Kvitova beat No. 18 Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-4; No. 30 Julia Goerges beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3; Sloane Stephens beat Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4; Carla Suarez-Navarro beat Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 -- Consecutive appearances in the fourth round of Grand Slam tournaments for Venus Williams, longest active streak in women's tennis, after beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Well, I hope she doesn't play tennis." -- Garbine Muguruza, on her thoughts about Serena Williams having a daughter.

