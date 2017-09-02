Top Performers NWA

GRANT ALLEN, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER, threw for a career-high 379 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-35 win at Fort Smith Southside.

BRAYDEN BUTLER, FAYETTEVILLE, had two sacks, two tackles for loss and an interception in the end zone to help the Bulldogs' win their opener.

DARIUS BOWERS, FAYETTEVILLE, completed 22-of-31 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Also rushed for 61 yards in Fayetteville's 22-17 win at Blue Springs, Mo.

JADEN CORNELIUS, SPRINGDALE HIGH Junior receiver caught a pair of touchdown passes in Springdale's 19-17 win against Conway.

LANDON ELLIS, SILOAM SPRINGS, completed 17 of 26 passes for 262 yards against Rogers.

JON FAULKENBERRY, GENTRY Senior quarterback rushed for 121 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Piondeers' 50-0 win against Lavaca.

TAYE GATEWOOD, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE, threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Springdale Har-Ber.

CODY GRAY, FAYETTEVILLE, had nine receptions -- including six for first downs -- for 93 yards in the Bulldogs' win at Blue Springs.

LUKE GUMM, SILOAM SPRINGS, caught seven passes for 112 yards and had an 80-yard punt return against Rogers.

WILL JARRETT, BENTONVILLE WEST, accounted for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-13 win against Pryor, Okla. Was 13 of 19 passing for 320 yards and five touchdowns. Also ran for 43 yards and another score.

HUNTER LOYD, ROGERS, completed 17 of 27 passes for 310 yards in 34-33 win against Siloam Springs.

KAM'RON MAYS-HUNT, BENTONVILLE, caught 10 passes for 104 yards in the Tigers' loss at Kansas City Rockhurst. He had his 135th career catch during the game, which set a school record.

COLIN MCWHORTER, ROGERS, caught 11 passes for 223 yards in 34-33 win against Siloam Springs.

KRIS MULINGA, FAYETTEVILLE, had five receptions for 100 yards, including a 75-yarder for the Fayetteville's longest play in a 22-17 win at Blue Springs, Mo.

ISAIAH NICHOLS, SPRINGDALE HIGH The University of Arkansas commit was a force in the middle of the defense and came up with several key plays in the Bulldogs' 19-17 win against Conway.

CONNOR NOLAND, GREENWOOD, finished 19-of-28 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 34-7 win over Fort Smith Northside.

BROCK POUNDERS, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER, caught six passes for 178 yards and a 33-yard score against Southside.

COREY RAY, BOONEVILLE, rushed 17 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort against Pea Ridge.

TYRESE SOLOMON, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE, caught nine passes for 197 yards and two scores against Springdale Har-Ber.

BAILEY SOULE' GRAVETTE Senior scored a pair of touchdowns in the Lions' 33-30 loss to Ozark.

KAIDEN THRAILKILL, SILOAM SPRINGS, rushed 30 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns for Panthers.

DREW WINN, PEA RIDGE, rushed 24 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns to help the Blackhawks rally from behind to win against Booneville.

BRADEN UMBERSON, LINCOLN, caught the winning touchdown pass -- a 22-yarder -- and had two interceptions to help the Wolves open with a win against Westville, Okla.

