Trump's letter on Comey surfaces

WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Robert Mueller has obtained a letter drafted by President Donald Trump and a top political aide that offered an unvarnished view of Trump's thinking in the days before the president fired FBI Director James Comey.

The circumstances and reasons for the firing are believed to be a significant element of Mueller's investigation, which includes whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey.

The letter, drafted in May, was met with opposition from Donald McGahn II, the White House counsel, who believed that its angry, meandering tone was a problem, according to interviews with a dozen administration officials and others briefed on the matter. Among McGahn's concerns were references to private conversations the president had with Comey, including times when the FBI director told Trump that he was not under investigation in the FBI's continuing Russia inquiry.

McGahn successfully blocked the president from sending the letter to Comey, which Trump had composed with Stephen Miller, one of the president's top political advisers. But a copy was given to the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, who then drafted his own letter. Rosenstein's letter was ultimately used as the Trump administration's public rationale for Comey's firing, which was that Comey mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Rosenstein is overseeing Mueller's investigation into possible Russian efforts to disrupt last year's presidential election, as well as whether Trump obstructed justice.

McGahn's concerns about Trump's letter show how much he realized that the president's rationale for firing Comey might not hold up to scrutiny, and how he and other administration officials sought to build a more defensible public case for his ouster.

Ty Cobb, a White House lawyer, declined Friday to discuss the letter or its contents. "To the extent the special prosecutor is interested in these matters, we will be fully transparent with him," he said.

Trump and his aides gave multiple justifications for Comey's dismissal in the days after he was fired. The first rationale was that the FBI director had mishandled the Clinton email case. Another was that Comey had lost the confidence of the FBI. During an Oval Office meeting with Russian officials, Trump went so far as to call Comey a "nut job" and said firing him lifted pressure off the White House.

The New York Times has not seen a copy of Trump's letter, which was drafted at the urging of Trump during a weekend in May at the president's private golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and it is unclear how much of the letter's rationale focuses on the Russia investigation. The Justice Department turned over a copy of the letter to Mueller in recent weeks.

The long Bedminster weekend began late Thursday, May 4, when Trump arrived by helicopter, joined by a trio of advisers -- his daughter, Ivanka; his son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and Miller.

The Russia inquiry had already consumed the early months of his administration. Trump was angry that Comey had privately told him three times that he was not under investigation, yet would not clear his name publicly. Comey later confirmed in testimony to Congress in June that he had told the president that he was not under investigation, but said he did not make it public because the situation might change.

Miller and Kushner both told the president that weekend that they were in favor of firing Comey.

Trump ordered Miller to draft a letter and dictated his unfettered thoughts. Several people who saw Miller's multipage draft described it as a "screed."

Trump was back in Washington on Monday, May 8, when copies of the letter were handed out in the Oval Office to senior officials, including McGahn and Vice President Mike Pence. Trump announced that he had decided to fire Comey, and read aloud from Miller's memo.

Some present at the meeting were alarmed that the president had decided to fire the FBI director after consulting only Ivanka Trump, Kushner and Miller. McGahn began an effort to stop the letter or at least pare it back.

Later that day, McGahn gave Miller a marked-up copy of the letter, highlighting several sections he believed needed to be removed.

McGahn met again that same day with Trump and told him that if he fired Comey, the Russia investigation would not go away. Trump told him, according to senior administration officials, that he understood that firing the FBI director might extend the Russia investigation, but he wanted to do it anyway.

McGahn arranged for the president to meet in the Oval Office that day with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein, whom he knew had been pursuing separate efforts to fire Comey. The two men were particularly angry about testimony Comey had given to the Senate Judiciary Committee the previous week, when he said "it makes me mildly nauseous" to think his handling of the Clinton email investigation might have had an impact on the 2016 election.

Comey's conduct during the hearing added to concerns of Sessions and Rosenstein that the FBI director had botched the Clinton investigation and overstepped the boundaries of his job. Shortly after that hearing, Rosenstein had expressed his concerns about Comey to a White House lawyer, who relayed details of the conversation to his bosses at the White House.

During the May 8 Oval Office meeting with Trump, Rosenstein was given a copy of the original letter and agreed to write a separate memo for Trump about why Comey should be fired.

Rosenstein's memo arrived at the White House the next day. The lengthy diatribe Miller had written had been replaced by a simpler rationale -- that Comey should be dismissed because of his handling of the Clinton email investigation. Unlike Trump's letter, it made no mention of the times Comey had told the president that he was not under investigation.

Rosenstein's memo became the foundation for the terse termination letter that Trump had an aide attempt to deliver late on the afternoon of May 9 to FBI headquarters in Washington. The White House made one significant revision, adding a point that was personally important to Trump: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," the letter said.

The incidents leading up to Comey's removal also raise questions about how the White House initially explained the firing to the public.

In a hastily called media availability on the night of the firing, then-press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the Russia investigation had played no role in the dismissal, which he said had been led by the Department of Justice.

"No one from the White House," Spicer said, when asked who drove the decision. "That was a DOJ decision."

Spicer had not been at the Oval Office meeting where Trump's draft letter was discussed, and the communications team was told of the firing -- along with the purported justification for it -- only moments before it became public. Spicer declined to comment for this report.

Pence, who had been in the Oval Office for part of the meeting, told reporters during a visit to Capitol Hill on May 10 that Trump had acted at Sessions' and Rosenstein's recommendation.

"Let me be clear with you, that was not what this is about," Pence said when asked whether Trump fired Comey to impede the Russia investigation.

Pence's lawyer Richard Cullen said the vice president "stands by his statement."

"It was true then, and it is true today," Cullen said.

BACK TO EMAIL PROBE

Trump on Friday lashed out anew at the former FBI director, alleging that Comey had "exonerated" Clinton before completing the investigation into her use of a private email server.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump complained of "a rigged system," appearing to seize on a statement from Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. -- both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee -- about Comey's handling of the emails inquiry.

"Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over," Trump wrote Friday. "A rigged system!"

In a letter sent Thursday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the two senators demanded documents to flesh out what to them seems a suspicious timeline: that Comey was apparently drafting statements to close the Clinton email probe at least two months before he publicly announced in July 2016 that the FBI was shuttering its investigation.

If that timeline is correct, they said in the letter, it means that Comey would also have been planning to exonerate Clinton before the FBI ever interviewed her or 16 other "key witnesses" about her email server.

"Conclusion first, fact-gathering second -- that's no way to run an investigation," Grassley and Graham wrote in the letter to Wray. "The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy."

Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Graham, chairman of a subcommittee panel on crime and terrorism, have been investigating the FBI's handling of the Clinton email probe.

They base their timeline on heavily redacted transcripts the committee procured from the Justice Department's Office of Special Counsel of interviews with two FBI officials: James Rybicki, Comey's chief of staff, and Trisha Anderson, the bureau's principal deputy general counsel for national security and cyberlaw.

The transcripts are from an investigation the Office of Special Counsel opened last year into Comey's conduct regarding the Clinton email probe after he informed congressional leaders just weeks before the election that the FBI was looking into the matter again. The office closed its investigation after Comey was fired, as the office does not investigate former government employees.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael S. Schmidt, Maggie Haberman and Julie Hirschfeld Davis of The New York Times; by Karoun Demirjian, Rosalind S. Helderman, Carol D. Leonnig, Ashley Parker, Philip Rucker and Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/02/2017