WATCH: Entire UA football team stops to hug Hogs superfan; video goes viral with 1.3M+ views

A video showing dozens of members of the Razorbacks football team stopping to hug one of the Hogs' biggest fans is going viral on Facebook.

On Friday morning, Ginger Sandy posted the video showing her son, Canaan Sandy, cheering the Razorbacks on Thursday as they arrived at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The video shows head coach Bret Bielema waving to supporters before spotting Canaan Sandy, a lifelong Hog devotee who was inducted into the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame in 2013. Bielema stops to offer a quick hug and soon dozens of players behind him stop to do the same.

By Saturday afternoon, the video had been shared more than 27,000 times and viewed more than 1.3 million times. It also drew hundreds of supportive comments, including some posted by users who identified themselves as Alabama and LSU fans, Ginger Sandy noted.

"I wish the Hogs knew how much support and love they were getting," she said in a text message. "They are so wonderful to Canaan."

Canaan Sandy predicts the Hogs score each week in videos posted on Arkansas Online. Before Thursday's game against Florida A&M, he picked the Razorbacks to win by a score of 49-6. They won 49-7.