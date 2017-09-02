White House walks back talk of federal shutdown

The White House has signaled to congressional Republicans that it will not shut down the government in October if money isn't appropriated to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, potentially clearing a path for lawmakers to reach a short-term budget deal.

Congress has only appropriated money to fund government operations through the end of September, and President Donald Trump has threatened to shut down the government if lawmakers don't include $1.6 billion in new funding so that 74 new miles of wall and secondary fencing can be added to the border.

"Build that wall," Trump said at the Aug. 22 rally in Phoenix. "Now, the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it. But believe me, if we have to close down our government, we're building that wall."

But two days later, White House officials quietly notified Congress that the $1.6 billion would not need to be in a "continuing resolution" that was meant to fund government operations from October until sometime in early December, a senior GOP congressional aide said.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 200 days]

White House officials have signaled to lawmakers, however, that the wall's eventual construction remains a top priority for Trump. He wants this funding to be included in the December budget bill, GOP congressional aides said.

Trump could still follow through on a threat to shut down the government in December, but this marks the second time he has pulled back from the wall demand in order to allow lawmakers to pass a budget bill. The first time was in May, when lawmakers voted to authorize government funding through September and refrained from including money that would allow for the construction of a new wall. That law, however, did allow the U.S. government to replace existing border wall with a new barrier where necessary.

Trump has been threatening to shut down the government for months. In May, he said in another tweet that the government needed a "good shutdown" to break the gridlock in Congress.

Trump and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney have stressed repeatedly to Congress that the wall money must be appropriated, and the House of Representatives approved a bill in late July that would fund the government and included $1.6 billion for the wall construction. But the Senate refused to take up that bill, in part because Senate GOP leaders knew Democrats would not support it and they needed support from Democrats to bring a new spending measure up for a vote.

When Congress reconvenes next week, Republican House leaders plan to vote on Trump's expected request for $5.95 billion in initial disaster relief funding for Hurricane Harvey victims, two GOP congressional aides said.

They don't, however, plan to include a U.S. debt-limit increase in the legislation, the aides said.

Congress needs to raise the debt ceiling by Sept. 29, or Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has warned that he might not have enough flexibility to pay all of the government's bills.

Trump is considering asking Congress to combine an increase in federal borrowing authority with the aid package, two administration officials said. The move is intended to lower the risk of an unprecedented default as soon as the end of the month.

With House conservatives opposed to raising the debt ceiling unless they obtain concessions on federal spending, Republican leaders plan to leave the provision out of the disaster funding package, the House aides said. The Senate could still add an increase in legal borrowing authority when it considers the aid measure, but any change in the package would require a new vote in the House. A public plea from Trump also could alter the position of House leaders.

The White House disaster aid request will include $5.5 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the remainder for the Small Business Administration, administration and congressional officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As for the wall money, even some of the White House's most ardent supporters in Congress agreed that now was not the time to risk a government shutdown over the issue.

"Obviously I'm supportive of the wall and putting the wall funding in [the government funding bill], but from a pragmatic standpoint, even if we pass a [bill] that has the wall funding in there, it will get stripped out in the Senate," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, which represents the chamber's most conservative members.

Meadows said he would vote for a spending bill that included funding for the wall, "but you can't be intellectually honest and believe that this fight is going to happen in September."

Building a wall along the Mexico border was one of Trump's biggest promises during his campaign, often thrilling his supporters at rallies with chants of "Build That Wall." A key part of the promise, however, was that Mexico would pay for the wall's construction. Mexican officials have refused to play any part in paying for the wall, leading Trump to insist that the money first come from the U.S. Congress so that construction can begin.

Information for this article was contributed by Damian Paletta of The Washington Post and by Margaret Talev and Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 09/02/2017