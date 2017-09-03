2018 commitment list

POS. NAME;HT.;WT.;40;HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE
Ath. Sean Michel Flanigan;6-1;191;4.47;Charleston
OL Noah Gatlin;6-7;300;Jonesboro
RB Jeremy Gibson;5-11;200; Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy
DT Emmit Gooden;6-4;320;Independence (Kan.) CC
CB Byron Hanspard;6-1;188;4.44;Desoto, Texas
OL Luke Jones;6-5;290;Pulaski Academy
DB Tanner McCalister;6-0;185;4.45;Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath
DL John Mincey;6-4;265;4.7;Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County
DL Isaiah Nichols;6-3;265;Springdale
QB Connor Noland;6-2;190;Greenwood
LB Bumper Pool;6-2;216;4.79;Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy
OLB Maureese Wren;6-4;216;4.68;Mesquite (Texas) Horn
2019 Commitments
QB Ty Evans;6-2;185;Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge
