Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, September 03, 2017, 5:56 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

2018 commitment list

This article was published today at 2:25 a.m.

POS. NAME;HT.;WT.;40;HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE

Ath. Sean Michel Flanigan;6-1;191;4.47;Charleston

OL Noah Gatlin;6-7;300;Jonesboro

RB Jeremy Gibson;5-11;200; Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy

DT Emmit Gooden;6-4;320;Independence (Kan.) CC

CB Byron Hanspard;6-1;188;4.44;Desoto, Texas

OL Luke Jones;6-5;290;Pulaski Academy

DB Tanner McCalister;6-0;185;4.45;Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath

DL John Mincey;6-4;265;4.7;Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County

DL Isaiah Nichols;6-3;265;Springdale

QB Connor Noland;6-2;190;Greenwood

LB Bumper Pool;6-2;216;4.79;Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

OLB Maureese Wren;6-4;216;4.68;Mesquite (Texas) Horn

2019 Commitments

QB Ty Evans;6-2;185;Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

Sports on 09/03/2017

Print Headline: 2018 commitment list

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 2018 commitment list

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online