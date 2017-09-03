The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. North Little Rock burglary reports were not available.

Little Rock

72201

• 701 S. Scott St., residence, Edward Dailey, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 19, cash totaling $250, property valued at $549.

72202

• 6 Pam Drive, residence, Rick Lott, 2 p.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $1,140.

72204

• 3218 S. University Ave., business, Paul Tran, 5:09 a.m. Aug. 17, property value unknown.

• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Shavon Darrough, 1 p.m. Aug. 17, cash totaling $150, property valued at $2,851.

• 1901 Johnson St., residence, Sharika Walton, 10 a.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $1,481.

• 1819 S. Monroe St., residence, Antoninette Williams, 5 p.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $400.

72205

• 40 Flag Road, residence, Tina Chandler, 6:28 p.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $1,761.

72207

• 27 Greathouse Bend Drive, residence, Zack Roe, 10:57 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $360.

72210

• 9125 Stagecoach Road, business, Candace Johnson, 5:29 a.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $10.

• 10320 Stagecoach Road, business, Larry Bartlett, 2:18 a.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $1,875

