Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, September 03, 2017, 3:43 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Charges upgraded in stabbing on trail

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:37 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man arrested last week in the stabbing of a woman on a Fort Smith trail has had his charges upgraded to first-degree attempted murder and kidnapping, according to a news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue's office.

Elijah Zachariah Reed, 26, was originally charged with first-degree battery after police apprehended him Wednesday.

Fort Smith police said Reed stabbed Anong Wendy Chanthavongsy, 44, at about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Fort Smith National Historic Site Trail. Chanthavongsy suffered about 15 stab wounds in her back, neck and head.

Reed, of Fort Smith, told police that he chased Chanthavongsy down and then threw the knife he used to stab her into the Arkansas River, according to the arrest affidavit for probable cause.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge James Cox set Reed's bail at $100,000.

Metro on 09/03/2017

Print Headline: Charges upgraded in stabbing on trail

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Charges upgraded in stabbing on trail

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online