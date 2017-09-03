Charges upgraded in stabbing on trail

A man arrested last week in the stabbing of a woman on a Fort Smith trail has had his charges upgraded to first-degree attempted murder and kidnapping, according to a news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue's office.

Elijah Zachariah Reed, 26, was originally charged with first-degree battery after police apprehended him Wednesday.

Fort Smith police said Reed stabbed Anong Wendy Chanthavongsy, 44, at about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Fort Smith National Historic Site Trail. Chanthavongsy suffered about 15 stab wounds in her back, neck and head.

Reed, of Fort Smith, told police that he chased Chanthavongsy down and then threw the knife he used to stab her into the Arkansas River, according to the arrest affidavit for probable cause.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge James Cox set Reed's bail at $100,000.

