CHUCKWAGON RACES: Annual Arkansas event draws big crowd, top competitors

Home / Latest News /

This article was published today at 10:02 a.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --9/2/2017-- Team Fast Cattle #1, from Rose Bud, Arkansas race in the Classic category during the 32nd Annual National Championship Chuckwagon Races in Clinton, Arkansas Saturday, September 2, 2017. For more images for to www.arkansasonline.com/Galleries