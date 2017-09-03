Couple arrested in child sex-abuse case

BELLA VISTA -- A husband and wife were arrested by Bella Vista police in the sexual abuse of two children, according to a news release.

Douglas Jay Pershing, 54, of Cullen Hills Drive was arrested on accusations of sexual assault, a felony.

Tamy Lynn Pershing, 46, was arrested in relation to two misdemeanors, failure to notify by a mandated reporter (a teacher) and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Bella Vista police were notified Aug. 10 of a sexual-abuse investigation in Henderson, Nev., according to the arrest affidavit.

One victim, a 4-year-old girl, described to her parents an incident that happened at the Pershings' home in Bella Vista.

The affidavit also states the victim's 2-year-old sister was involved as well.

When interviewed by Lt. Barb Shrum of the Bella Vista Police Department, Douglas Pershing said the victim had seen him naked several times, getting dressed or getting out of the shower, according to the affidavit.

The 4-year-old said Tamy Pershing caught her husband having inappropriate contact with the girl and told Douglas Pershing "to stop and not do it again," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Tamy Pershing is a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Arkansas Arts Academy and that "she's always careful with Doug around her school, so she doesn't put him in a bad situation."

Douglas Pershing is the author of a science fiction series for young adults called Shifters.

The two were arrested and transported to the Benton County jail. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against the couple.

Their arraignments are scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 9 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

State Desk on 09/03/2017