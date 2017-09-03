Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, September 03, 2017, 5:56 a.m.

Deer camp skeet shoot

This article was published today at 2:39 a.m.

dawson-phillips-busts-a-clay-target-sunday-at-old-belfast-hunting-club-near-tull

PHOTO BY BRYAN HENDRICKS

Dawson Phillips busts a clay target Sunday at Old Belfast Hunting Club near Tull.

Members of the Old Belfast Hunt Club gathered at their deer camp last weekend for an afternoon of fellowship that included skeet shooting, a weenie roast, laughter and a tub of homemade ice cream. The gathering is a tradition where friends bid farewell to summer and welcome the upcoming deer hunting seasons.

