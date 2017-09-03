Deer camp skeet shoot
This article was published today at 2:39 a.m.
PHOTO BY BRYAN HENDRICKS
Members of the Old Belfast Hunt Club gathered at their deer camp last weekend for an afternoon of fellowship that included skeet shooting, a weenie roast, laughter and a tub of homemade ice cream. The gathering is a tradition where friends bid farewell to summer and welcome the upcoming deer hunting seasons.
Print Headline: Deer camp skeet shoot
