Hogs forward arrested, charged in disturbance

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks senior forward Arlando Cook was arrested Saturday morning and charged with misdemeanor first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Cook, 21, was observed holding a man on the ground and repeatedly striking him in the head with his fist, according to a police report.

The man Cook was hitting appeared to be unconscious, according the police report, and was not actively defending himself.

Cook complied with orders from officers and was placed under arrest, the report stated.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and released at 11:57 a.m. after posting $1,250 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on Oct. 6.

The man Cook was hitting refused treatment, according to the report, and no injuries were visible at the time.

"Cook smelled of intoxicants and had watery, bloodshot eyes," the report stated. "Officers were informed the disturbance began as a dispute over a female."

It is the second time Cook has been arrested in 11 months since he transferred to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from Connors (Okla.) State College last year.

Cook, listed at 6-8 and 206 pounds on the UA website, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Oct. 2, 2016, when he was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a car. The owner of the car told police she didn't know Cook.

"Once we gather all the information from last night, we will make a decision and handle this matter accordingly," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said Saturday in a statement. "This is unacceptable behavior for someone in our program. As Razorbacks, we hold our players to the highest standards."

Cook averaged 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 minutes in 36 games last season.

Cook was arrested during what the report called a large disturbance on the north side of 310 Dickson Street -- a location outside of Bordinos Restaurant -- involving approximately 30 people.

Officers had to call in additional resources to help disperse the crowd, the report stated.

Sports on 09/03/2017