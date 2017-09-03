Miami, next stop Jonesboro, rolls past Bethune-Cookman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Malik Rosier passed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as Miami’s full-time starting quarterback, Mark Walton ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and the 18th-ranked Hurricanes beat Bethune-Cookman 41-13 on Saturday.

Rosier completed 17 of 28 passes for Miami (1-0), which scored on five of its first six possessions. He spread the ball to nine different receivers and went 12-for-14 in one stretch in his first start since Oct. 31, 2015.

Braxton Berrios, Lawrence Cager and Darrell Langham had touchdown catches for Miami.

Larry Brihm completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards for Bethune-Cookman, which got a field goal on the game’s opening drive and found itself in a 3-3 tie after one quarter.

Miami put the game away with three touchdowns in an eight-minute span of the second quarter, all of them 5-yarders — Walton went airborne for the first Hurricane TD of the season, Cager’s scoring grab capped an eight-play, 92-yard drive and Lang-ham’s catch was the topper to a four-play, 78-yard possession that made it 24-3.

In two career starts, Rosier is 37 for 57 for 489 yards and 5 touchdowns. He won the job in camp, filling the role vacated when Miami career yardage leader Brad Kaaya decided to skip his senior season and turn pro.

Miami travels to Jonesboro next Saturday to face Arkansas State University.