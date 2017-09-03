PATRIOTS

Brissett dealt to Colts for WR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The deal was announced Saturday in advance of the deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters for the start of the regular season.

In separate deals, the Patriots sent undisclosed draft picks to Seattle for defensive end Cassius Marsh, and traded another draft pick to Detroit for cornerback Johnson Bademosi. Marsh was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014 and Bademosi was an undrafted free agent in 2012.

New England's trade with the Colts fills needs for both teams. By bringing in Brissett, the Colts add some depth at quarterback with Andrew Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery. Brissett, a third-round pick in 2016, started two games as a rookie last season while Tom Brady served his four-game "Deflategate" suspension.

By adding Dorsett, a first-round draft pick in 2015, the Patriots get another capable pass catcher with Julian Edelman out for the season with a knee injury.

The addition of Marsh could help fill New England's need at edge rusher after rookie Derek Rivers was sidelined during the preseason with an injury. Bademosi gives New England some depth in the secondary after Cyrus Jones suffered a knee injury during the Patriots' preseason finale.

COWBOYS

Rush earns backup job as QB

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have released quarterback Kellen Moore, completing undrafted rookie Cooper Rush's surprising rise to the backup job behind reigning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys sent an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to Cincinnati for cornerback Bene Benwikere while cutting the roster to 53 players Saturday. The trade is an indication that several of the rookie defensive backs Dallas drafted might not be ready for the opener Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.

Rush had six touchdown passes without an interception while outplaying Moore, a five-year veteran, in all four preseason games. Moore becomes a free agent and could return to the Cowboys as a third QB.

BROWNS

Coates to step in at WR

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns addressed their biggest necessity by acquiring wide receiver Sammie Coates on Saturday in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, its long-time rival and a team it very rarely does business with.

The Browns sent a 2018 sixth-round draft pick to the Steelers for Coates, who will give rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer another target to stretch the field and keep defenses honest. Cleveland also gets a 2019 seventh-round pick in the deal.

"He's another big, fast athlete," Coach Hue Jackson said. "He has real-time speed. He's made some big plays at Pittsburgh. Obviously, he gives us another chance to stretch the field. He's a physical blocker at the point of attack, so I think he's an upgrade for our team and he's a good special teams player, so we're excited to have him."

JAGUARS

No interest in Kaepernick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tom Coughlin said the Jacksonville Jaguars weren't interested in signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"No. We did the study, the research, and we weren't interested," Coughlin said Saturday.

Asked to explain the reasons, Coughlin added, "I'm not explaining it."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week he would be open to signing Kaepernick if the front office wanted to do it. Coughlin, the team's executive vice president, has final say on personnel decisions.

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Many of Kaepernick's supporters believe the NFL is punishing him for refusing to stand during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Kaepernick has 72 touchdown passes, 30 interceptions and 13 rushing scores in six seasons -- better numbers than Jaguars quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Chad Henne.

PANTHERS

Carolina trades for CB Seymour

The Carolina Panthers acquired cornerback Kevon Seymour from the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in exchange for wide receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Carolina was left a little thin at cornerback after injuries to Zack Sanchez and Teddy Williams in the preseason finale on Thursday night. Sanchez was waived-injured and Williams was placed on injured reserve.

Seymour was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2016. He played in 15 games last season with 3 starts, logging 14 tackles and 3 passes defensed. He added eight tackles on special teams.

Clay is an undrafted rookie who impressed during the preseason with exceptional speed. He had a 58-yard reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Panthers feel they are deep at wide receiver.

RAVENS

QB returns, expected to start

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco is back behind center for the Baltimore Ravens -- at practice, anyway.

Flacco participated in team drills Saturday for the first time since being sidelined with a back injury in July.

The starting quarterback missed all of training camp, but is expected to start the opener of his 10th season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati.

"Joe looked good. He practiced very well," Coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday's session. "Now, one of the next pieces is to see how he responds to that over the next few days."

Flacco resumed throwing last week, and took another step by stepping onto the field with his teammates.

"It feels good to be back out here with the guys and be a part of everything again," he said. "Really, it's been a weird situation the last few weeks, because it's just something you have to wait out. You're putting in all the hard work you can, but at the same time, it's a waiting game. You definitely have to fight against not doing anything, but also keep your mind fresh."

Flacco was joined by wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead, both of whom missed several weeks with hamstring injuries.

Second-string quarterback Ryan Mallett (Arkansas Razorbacks) ran the offense during Flacco's absence, helping Baltimore go 4-0 in the preseason.

ODDS & ENDS

Suspended safety T.J. McDonald signed a $24 million, four-year extension through 2021 with the Miami Dolphins. McDonald will miss the first half of the season serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy following his arrest last year on suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspension had already been announced when the veteran signed as a free agent in March with the Dolphins, and they were impressed with him in training camp. ... The Buffalo Bills have reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Rod Streater and placed linebacker Sam Barrington on injured reserve. Streater was having a strong training camp before dislocating a toe in the Bills' second preseason game Aug. 17. The sixth-year veteran signed with the Bills in May after playing last season with the 49ers and the previous four with the Raiders. ... Geno Smith is back in the NFL. Smith completed a remarkable comeback from major knee surgery last season and his subsequent release by the Jets after an inconsistent tenure. He made the New York Giants' roster as Eli Manning's backup. At least for now. Smith, 26, edged fellow veteran Josh Johnson for the No. 2 spot, with third-round draft pick Davis Webb waiting in the wings.

