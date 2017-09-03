Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

SEPTEMBER

7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels

(501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com 8-9 Arkansas Trappers Association Fall Convention, Lonoke County Fairgrounds, Lonoke. Doug Henderson (501) 288-3502 or arkansastrappers.org.

9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing

(479) 459-4673

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get-5bass.com

15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith

(918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com

16 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. register-ed.com

17 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Riverfront Park. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or fallinfeathersduckclub@yahoo.com

19 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Spring Street Grill. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com

22 Paragould Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sponsor/Drawdown. Reynolds Park Bldg. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

25-26, 28 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com

29 University of Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn. Mary Jane Lytle (870) 692-9266 or mjlytle@uark.edu

30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trailbella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net

30 Scott County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Waldron High School Auditorium. Brian Jones (479) 883-8605 or bkjones@centurytel.net

OCTOBER

2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com