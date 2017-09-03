Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
SEPTEMBER
7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels
(501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com 8-9 Arkansas Trappers Association Fall Convention, Lonoke County Fairgrounds, Lonoke. Doug Henderson (501) 288-3502 or arkansastrappers.org.
9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing
(479) 459-4673
12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.
12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get-5bass.com
15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith
(918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com
16 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. register-ed.com
17 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Riverfront Park. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or fallinfeathersduckclub@yahoo.com
19 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Spring Street Grill. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com
22 Paragould Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sponsor/Drawdown. Reynolds Park Bldg. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com
25-26, 28 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com
29 University of Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn. Mary Jane Lytle (870) 692-9266 or mjlytle@uark.edu
30 Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament Trail event at Bella Vista lakes. Register at https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/2017-kbf-trailbella-vista-lakes-1. Jason Adams at admin@fishitforward.net
30 Scott County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Waldron High School Auditorium. Brian Jones (479) 883-8605 or bkjones@centurytel.net
OCTOBER
2 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Jay Johnston (479) 531-7632 or bjjohnston42@gmail.com
Print Headline: Outdoors calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Outdoors calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.