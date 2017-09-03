Person of interest sought in central Arkansas killing

Authorities have identified a "person of interest" they are seeking to question after a woman was found dead Saturday night in Sherwood.

The body of Ma Eva Luz Perez, 36, of Sherwood was found after officers arrived to investigate a reported disturbance at a residence at 4600 Rixey Road, a mobile home park near U.S. 67/167 south of Arkansas 440, according to a news release from the Sherwood Police Department.

The release did not specify how Perez was killed, but it said her death appeared to be a homicide.

Police said 42-year-old Pedro Viera Garcia is being sought as a "person of interest."

No information on a motive or suspects has been released.