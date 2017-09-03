Rogers leads Glen Rose to 'ugly' victory

GLEN ROSE 47, MALVERN 36

MALVERN -- Glen Rose quarterback Jarred Rogers ran for three touchdowns, passed for two more and had an 84-yard interception return for a score to lead the Beavers to a 47-36 victory over the Malvern Leopards on Saturday night.

"We have been waiting in a big game for him to be the type of player that he is and he came out and made big play after big play," Glen Rose Coach Mark Kehner said. "Coming to Malvern and getting a win is tough anyway, but I am just so proud of our kids for grinding it out."

Rogers, who finished with 114 yards rushing, led a 12-play drive to start the game that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run from Ryan Taylor to put the Beavers up 6-0.

Malvern's Demias Jimerson brought the Leopards back with an 11-yard scoring pass to Parker Freer to tie the game 6-6.

The Beavers took the lead 13-6 with 1:45 left in the first quarter when Rogers hit Adam Day for a 59-yard touchdown pass.

Jimerson, who had 18 rushes for 183 yards, ran for a 51-yard touchdown and the Leopards added converted a 2-point play for a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter.

With 6:43 to go before halftime, Rogers put Glen Rose back in front with a 32-yard scoring run. Two minutes later after a Malvern punt, Rogers scored on a 51-yard run to put the Beavers up 27-14.

Jimerson returned the ensuing Glen Rose kickoff back 88 yards for a Malvern touchdown to keep the Leopards close by halftime, 27-22.

Early in the third quarter, a Malvern fumble gave the ball to Glen Rose at the Leopards' 21 and Rogers threw a touchdown strike to Corbin Hughes to make it 34-22.

Four plays later, Jimerson scored on a 44-yard run for the Leopards to close the gap to 34-28. Later in the third period, Rogers ran for a 12-yard touchdown.

Rogers capped off the scoring for Glen Rose when he returned an interception 84 yards to put the Beavers ahead 47-28 two plays into the fourth quarter.

"Our kids just kept finding ways to bounce back," Kehner said. "What can you say, if you win and win ugly, I don't care, it's a win."

