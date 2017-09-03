Signs point to N. Korea nuke test

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test, South Korea's military said today, hours after the North claimed it has developed a hydrogen bomb "with super explosive power" to be mounted on its intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said two "artificial" quakes, one a magnitude 5.6, were detected in the region near the North's Punggyeri nuclear test site.

South Korea said in a statement that the military has strengthened monitoring and readiness and is considering a variety of responses that could be pursued with help from the U.S.

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea called an emergency meeting of his National Security Council.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it appeared likely that the North had carried out its sixth nuclear test. "If North Korea has conducted a nuclear test, we can never accept that," he told reporters, saying he would call a meeting of his own National Security Council.

The apparent nuclear test came hours after the North claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb. The North's official Korean Central News Agency offered no evidence for the claim, other than photos of Kim Jong Un, the country's leader, inspecting what it said was the weapon. The report said Kim had visited the Nuclear Weapons Institute, which the news agency said had recently "succeeded in a more developed nuke" and in "bringing about a signal turn in nuclear weaponization."

"He watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM," the news agency reported, without revealing when Kim's visit took place.

The news agency's photographs showed a sign saying that the bomb, if it was one, was meant for the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, which North Korea flight-tested twice in July.

In its fourth nuclear test, conducted in January 2016, North Korea claimed to have detonated its first hydrogen bomb. But most analysts disputed the claim, saying that the explosive yield was too small to be from such a device, which would be far more powerful than the atomic bombs it had previously tested.

In North Korea's second intercontinental ballistic missile test, on July 28, the Hwasong-14 demonstrated the potential to reach the lower 48 United States. But South Korean officials and analysts have said that North Korea has yet to master the so-called re-entry technology needed for a nuclear warhead to survive intense heat and friction as the missile plunges through the earth's atmosphere from space.

North Korea has threatened to send missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam, home to key military bases. The North already has short-range missiles that cover Japan and possibly has achieved miniaturized nuclear warheads, the Defense Ministry's annual report says.

Today, the North Korean report said the hydrogen bomb had an explosive power adjustable from tens of kilotons to hundreds of kilotons. It described the weapon as "a multifunctional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes" to launch an electromagnetic pulse attack. Such an attack can destroy electronic devices in a vast area of enemy territory.

Over the years, some nuclear experts have said that even if North Korea has not developed a true thermonuclear, or hydrogen, bomb, it may have increased the yield of a more traditional nuclear device by using tritium, a common enhancement technique.

In what could have been a veiled warning of more nuclear tests, Kim underlined the need for scientists to "dynamically conduct the campaign for successfully concluding the final-stage research and development for perfecting the state nuclear force" and "set forth tasks to be fulfilled in the research into nukes."

Each new missile and nuclear test gives the North information that allows jumps in capability. A key question is how far North Korea has gotten in efforts to consistently shrink down nuclear warheads so they can fit on long-range missiles.

"Though we cannot verify the claim, [North Korea] wants us to believe that it can launch a thermonuclear strike now, if it is attacked. Importantly, [North Korea] will also want to test this warhead, probably at a larger yield, to demonstrate this capability," said Adam Mount, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

The White House said President Donald Trump recently spoke with Abe to discuss "ongoing efforts to maximize pressure on North Korea."

The statement did not say whether the conversation came before or after the North's latest claim.

According to the White House statement, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea in the face of the growing threat from North Korea.

Meanwhile, Japan is debating whether to develop a limited pre-emptive strike capability and buy cruise missiles -- ideas that were anathema in the pacifist country before the North Korea missile threat. With revisions to Japan's defense plans underway, ruling party hawks are accelerating the moves, and some defense experts say Japan should at least consider them.

After being on the back burner in the ruling party for decades, a possibility of a pre-emptive strike was formally proposed to Abe by his party's missile defense panel in March, though it somewhat lost steam as Abe avoided the divisive topic.

North Korea's test-firing Tuesday of a missile, which flew over Japan and landed in the northern Pacific Ocean, has intensified fear and reignited the debate.

Japan has a two-step missile defense system. First, Standard Missile-3 interceptors on Aegis destroyers in the Sea of Japan would shoot down projectiles mid-flight. If that fails, surface-to-air PAC-3s would intercept them from within a 12-mile range. Technically, the setup can handle falling debris or missiles heading to Japan, but it's not good enough for missiles on a high-lofted trajectory, those with multiple warheads or simultaneous multiple attacks, experts say.

A pre-emptive strike, by Japanese definition, is a step preceding the two-tier defense. Cruise missiles, such as Tomahawks, fired from Aegis destroyers or fighter jets would get the enemy missile clearly waiting to be fired, or just after blastoff from a North Korean launch site, before it could approach Japan.

Information for this article was contributed by Mari Yamaguchi, Foster Klug, Youkyung Lee, Kim Tong-hyung and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Choe Sang-hun of The New York Times.

