Terps open season surprising 'Horns

AUSTIN, Texas -- On a day when sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome started Maryland's dream of a big season-opening road victory, freshman quarterback Kasim Hill finished it with a flourish.

While some wacky things happened at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, including two blocked field goals being returned for touchdowns, the strangest thing that occurred was what the Terps accomplished.

They beat a ranked opponent for the first time in seven years, and beat a ranked opponent on the road for the first time in nine seasons, upsetting the No. 23 Longhorns in a wild shootout, 51-41, and ruining Tom Herman's debut as the Longhorns' head coach.

Maryland, which snapped a 17-game losing streak to ranked opponents, entered as a three-touchdown underdog.

"It's a breakthrough for the program. No one knew what to expect," said Maryland junior wide receiver D.J. Moore, who had 133 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Aside from spoiling what was supposed to be a celebratory day for Texas in one of college football's cathedrals, Maryland instead announced itself as a much-improved team -- and it did so with considerable resolve. The Terps (1-0) built a stunning 30-14 halftime lead and held off a late charge by the Longhorns, who pulled within three points twice in the second half but ultimately imploded.

Hill, playing for the injured Pigrome, hit Moore for a 40-yard pass on a third-and-19 to set up his own short touchdown run to stretch the lead to 44-34. A subsequent touchdown by sophomore tailback Jake Funk ended it.

Before he was injured, Pigrome had a breakout game after starting with a pick-six that put the Terps down early. Pigrome finished 9-for-12 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown. Hill completed all three of his passes for 44 yards.

"No one said a word, no one like, 'oh no.' Kasim came in there and just handled the moment," Maryland Coach D.J. Durkin said.

It began with a Maryland offense that finally looked multidimensional against a program stocked with elite athletes. The Terps amassed 489 yards and rode the legs of junior running back Ty Johnson (132 yards) to the victory. Maryland pounded Texas on the line of scrimmage and rolled up 263 yards rushing. The Terps were about a three-touchdown underdog and never wavered, even when Texas rallied.

"I've never seen us give up so many rush yards," Herman said.

Pigrome rebounded from a disastrous start. His first throw of the season -- on a third and long, bounced off the hand of Moore and into the arms of Texas defensive back Holton Hill, who returned the interception 31 yards for a touchdown just 80 seconds into the game. On Maryland's second drive, he ran three times before the Terps punted.

But backed by a sound defensive effort that featured very few missed tackles and played up to Durkin's reputation as a strict disciplinarian, Pigrome also settled in. On Maryland's third drive of the game, he carved the Longhorns up with a 25-yard touchdown run off the right side. Next, he gave the Terrapins a 14-7 lead with a 20-yard touchdown throw to Moore.

For much of the next hour the sun-baked crowd shrieked after a string of bizarre plays. It began with Maryland starting offensive tackle Derwin Gray blocking a field goal, which was returned 71 yards for a touchdown by starting safety Antoine Brooks. After another three-and-out by Texas, Pigrome went play-action to senior Taivon Jacobs for a 41-yard touchdown that made it 27-7. Then Texas badly muffed the ensuing kickoff and the Terps recovered for a chance to make it a four-touchdown game.

But the Longhorns' Hill struck again. A chip-shot field goal by Maryland's Adam Greene was blocked and returned 65 yards by Hill to cut Maryland's lead to 27-14 with 5:38 left before half.

The third quarter might have been even wilder, featuring three touchdowns in three minutes.

Texas pulled within 30-20 with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter after quarterback Shane Buechele found wide receiver Armant Foreman for a 33-yard score on a third-and-20 call, and the Longhorns seized more traction in the ensuing possession after Reggie Hemphill-Mapps returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown to trim the lead to three.

Johnson responded with a 62-yard kick return to the Texas 38, then bailed out Maryland's offense again with a 40-yard touchdown run that marked his 12th play of 40 yards or more in his previous 11 games.

Buechele passed for 375 yards for Texas (0-1).

"I told our guys to never get used to this feeling, but that if we all thought that we were going to come in here and in nine months, sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we've arrived, then we're wrong," Herman said.

NO. 4 SOUTHERN CAL 49,

WESTERN MICHIGAN 31

LOS ANGELES — Ronald Jones II ran 37 yards for the tiebreaking touchdown with 6:57 to play, and Southern California rallied from a second-half deficit for a victory over Western Michigan.

Jones rushed for 159 yards and three scores, while freshman Stephen Carr added 69 yards rushing and two TDs in an auspicious debut for the Trojans, who scored 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Marvell Tell returned an interception 37 yards for a TD with 3:13 to play as USC won its 10th consecutive game despite major trouble from the defending MAC champion Broncos on a brutal 99-degree day at the Coliseum.

Jon Wassink passed for 67 yards, caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another score in Coach Tim Lester’s debut for his alma mater. Even after losing Coach P.J. Fleck, quarterback Zach Terrell and star receiver Corey Davis, the Broncos’ 15 returning starters came back strong after winning 13 games and reaching the Cotton Bowl during the best season in school history.

Sam Darnold passed for 289 yards and rushed for a score for the Trojans, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time during USC’s winning streak, which included his record-setting performance in last season’s Rose Bowl. Deontay Burnett caught seven passes for 142 yards.

Wassink hadn’t played a competitive game since his 2014 high school state final, but he caught the back end of a double pass and took it 27 yards in front of USC’s stunned fans to take a lead shortly after halftime.

NO. 5 CLEMSON 56,

KENT ST. 3

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coaches insist the Tigers success is about more than just a few individual stars. Just because they sent their quarterback, leading receiver and leading rusher to the NFL after winning the national championship does not mean Clemson cannot get back to the playoff for a third consecutive season.

New Tigers starting quarterback Kelly Bryant stepped into his role with 236 yards passing and a touchdown and 77 yards rushing in his first start to lead No. 5 Clemson (1-0) to a 56-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday.

The game was much closer to an exhibition than a true test. The Tigers gained 665 yards to 120 yards for the Golden Flashes (0-1), who seemed more intent on getting back to Ohio unharmed, passing the ball just five times with one completion for one yard.

But it was an important confidence booster for Bryant, the junior who never had any serious playing time his first two seasons backing up Deshaun Watson.

Bryant had a perfectly placed 61-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain on his second drive. He mirrored Watson’s running ability, taking off for a 47-yard run after all his receivers were covered. And he showed the “swag” that Coach Dabo Swinney promised to fans skittish about Watson’s departure.

Bryant led Clemson on an 89-yard touchdown drive that put Clemson ahead 35-3 to start the second half, and then Swinney played his backups.

NO. 6 PENN STATE 52,

AKRON 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Saquon Barkley had 226 total yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State.

Trace McSorley was 18 for 25 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.

Although it rained heavily early at Beaver Stadium, a soggy field and leaky Akron defense couldn’t slow Penn State’s pair of Heisman Trophy candidates. They combined for 371 total yards and four scores in the first half to put the game out of reach.

Tight end Mike Gesicki added six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State, DeAndre Thompkins scored on a 61-yard punt return and backup quarterback Tommy Stevens ran for a touchdown.

NO. 7 OKLAHOMA 56, UTEP 7

NORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help Oklahoma rout UTEP.

Mayfield completed 16 straight passes to start the game. He didn’t miss until just under four minutes remained in the second quarter and completed 19 of 20 overall.

The Sooners rolled up 676 yards of offense in their first game under head Coach Lincoln Riley. The 33-year-old was promoted from offensive coordinator after Bob Stoops stepped down in June.

NO. 16 LOUISVILLE 35,

PURDUE 28

INDIANAPOLIS — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and compiled 485 total yards, helping No. 16 Louisville escape with a victory over Purdue. The mistake-prone Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jackson, of course, was the difference. He went 30 of 46 with 378 yards through the air while running 21 times for 107 yards. He also moved into the top five in school history on TD passes and yards rushing.

When Louisville (1-0) needed the defending Heisman Trophy winner to be at his best in the fourth quarter, he didn’t disappoint.

Jackson hooked up with Dez Fitzpatrick on a 20-yard score with 9:01 remaining to give the Cardinals a 32-28 lead, then drove them into field goal position on the ensuing possession to make it a seven-point game.

Purdue (0-1) couldn’t rally in Coach Jeff Brohm’s debut, losing its eighth in a row.

NO. 19 SOUTH FLORIDA 31,

STONY BROOK 17

TAMPA, Fla.— Quinton Flowers threw for 186 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns to help South Florida shrug off a slow start.

Tyre McCants’ 65-yard TD reception put USF (2-0) ahead for good with 11:23 remaining. Mazzi Wilkins’ interception set up a late TD that ended any hopes for Stony Brook (0-1) to rally for an upset.

Darius Tice scored on runs of 1 and 14 yards for the Bulls.

Stony Brook led 10-7 at halftime and put themselves into position to pull off a shocker when Stacey Bedell swept left end on a 54-yard TD burst that made it 17-17 with just over 13 minutes to go. Flowers was 19 of 32 passing with two TDs and one interception. He also led USF in rushing with 67 yards on 18 attempts.

