14 Arkansas guardsmen hurt in crash of 8 vehicles set for Texas

Fourteen soldiers with the Arkansas National Guard were injured Sunday in a convoy crash involving eight military vehicles and two trailers, according to the Arkansas State Police.

State police responded around 12:31 p.m. Sunday to the crash, which occurred on U.S. 67/167 southbound, according to a statement from Trooper Liz Chapman, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

The 14 injured soldiers were taken to three local hospitals and did not have life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

In the lead-up to the crash, an object fell off the back of the lead convoy vehicle, Chapman said, and the vehicle behind could not stop in time. That caused a chain reaction with the vehicles behind them, she said in the statement.

Maj. Will Phillips, a Guard spokesman, said the vehicles were traveling to Camp Robinson when the crash occurred. He said the vehicles were scheduled to travel to Texas to aid in hurricane relief efforts after staging at Camp Robinson.

Phillips said in a statement that all soldiers were returned to duty Sunday evening.

