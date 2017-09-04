Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 04, 2017, 4:12 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

2nd man arrested in Searcy slaying

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities have arrested a second person in an Aug. 11 shooting death in Searcy.

Edward Louis Driver, Jr., 21, of Augusta, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with capital murder in the death of Davion Bankhead, according to a statement from the Searcy Police Department.

Searcy police on Aug. 15 arrested Justice Cunningham, 19, of Searcy, also on a capital murder charge in the case.

The previous Friday evening, officers found Bankhead, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Park Avenue. Bankhead was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Print Headline: 2nd man arrested in Searcy slaying

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 2nd man arrested in Searcy slaying

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online