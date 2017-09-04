2nd man arrested in Searcy slaying

Authorities have arrested a second person in an Aug. 11 shooting death in Searcy.

Edward Louis Driver, Jr., 21, of Augusta, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with capital murder in the death of Davion Bankhead, according to a statement from the Searcy Police Department.

Searcy police on Aug. 15 arrested Justice Cunningham, 19, of Searcy, also on a capital murder charge in the case.

The previous Friday evening, officers found Bankhead, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Park Avenue. Bankhead was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.