Arkansas man, 90, killed in crash after Buick leaves highway, hits embankment

A 90-year-old Arkansan was killed after his Buick ran off a state highway and crashed into an embankment in Polk County on Saturday afternoon, state police said.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. southeast of Mena, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2002 Buick was heading east on Arkansas 8 near Polk County Road 691, police said. On a curve, the Buick left the roadway, struck an embankment and eventually stopped in a ditch, police said.

The driver, Robert O. Schanink of Mena, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

Including Schanink, at least 330 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.