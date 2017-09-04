Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 04, 2017, 2:33 p.m.

Arkansas' Pulley out extended time with chest muscle injury

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas cornerback Ryan Pulley will miss a "significant" period of time after injuring his chest in a season-opening victory over Florida A&M.

Coach Bret Bielema says he'll have a better idea how long Pulley will be out following surgery on his pectoral muscle.

Pulley, a junior, was injured during the second quarter of the 49-7 win last week. He held his right arm close to his body while walking off the field and not returning.

Pulley led Arkansas with 13 pass breakups last season and was expected to be the team's top cover cornerback this season.

The Razorbacks host TCU (1-0) on Saturday.

