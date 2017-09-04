Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 04, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

Ghostly, translucent lobster hauled from ocean off Maine

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.

An Aug. 24, 2017 photo provided by Alex Todd shows lobster with a a translucent shell, caught by Maine lobsterman Todd off the coast of Maine, next to a regular lobster. The photo was taken before the lobster was tossed back into the Atlantic Ocean.

PHOTO BY ALEX TODD VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Maine lobstermen Alex Todd has hauled in blue lobsters and even some lobsters that were half blue, or half orange. But he says those don't compare on the scale of weirdness to the translucent crustacean that he recently pulled up in a trap.

The lobster that Todd caught on Aug. 24 is a ghostly, pale blue. It almost looks to be transparent.

Todd, from Chebeague Island, said he knew when he saw the translucent lobster in his trap alongside mottled green and brown lobsters that this was "definitely weird."

His photos have made the rounds on social media.

As for the lobster, he tossed it back into the ocean because its tail had been notched, flagging the lobster as an egg-bearing female. Those lobsters are off-limits for conservation reasons.

