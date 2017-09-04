Hogs get head start for TCU

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bret Bielema saw the opportunity to open the season on a Thursday night as a win, win, win situation.

Playing on Thursday on opening weekend would let the Arkansas Razorbacks open camp early with a roster that needed an injection of help from youngsters at key positions.

The Aug. 31 opener against Florida A&M in Little Rock would give the Hogs extra TV exposure before the glut of Labor Day weekend games on Saturday and Sunday.

Finally, and maybe most important, the Razorbacks would get two extra days of preparation for Saturday's on-campus opener at 2:30 p.m. against TCU.

The Razorbacks went through a film study dedicated to TCU on Friday, took Saturday off and watched the Horned Frogs blast Jackson State 63-0 that night, then put in a solid practice Sunday night.

"We'll have a pretty significant practice on Sunday night," Bielema said on Thursday. "Which is a two-day jump than normally what we do for any other game."

Whether the Razorbacks' extra preparation pays off will be revealed Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Horned Frogs (542 yards) passed for 300 and rushed for 242 in routing Jackson State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

TCU Coach Gary Patterson, who won his 150th game, said limiting the reps for his front-line players was important in his 12th shutout.

"Arkansas played on Thursday night so they got more rest, they got more preparation, so not having to play some guys more than 30 plays, that's a big deal," Patterson said. "They won't be as sore tomorrow and it helps us get a better practice and it helps you out for Tuesday's practice."

TCU allowed 68 yards on Jackson State's first 10 plays, then minus-3 for the rest of the game.

"It was a I-AA opponent," Patterson said. "We just need to get better. If we can do the same thing next week, then I'll get fired up. This next one's a test."

It will be a rematch between the old Southwest Conference rivals. Arkansas won the revival of the series last year, 41-38 in double overtime in an instant classic in their first meeting since 1991.

The Razorbacks held TCU in check for three quarters last season, leading 20-7 at the start of the fourth quarter before quarterback Kenny Hill rallied the Horned Frogs with three consecutive touchdowns.

Hill passed for 377 yards, rushed for 93 and accounted for 3 touchdowns. The Razorbacks sacked him three times and linebacker Brooks Ellis returned a second-quarter interception 47 yards for a touchdown to put Arkansas up 13-0.

The Razorbacks' new 3-4 defense, created for games like this, will get a stern test trying to limit Hill and the Horned Frogs' up-tempo Spread attack.

Patterson said TCU's offensive line will have to play better than they did on Saturday.

"We'll have to get better up front pass-protection wise," Patterson said. "The pass rush next week is going to be a lot more intense. They're athletic."

Arkansas posted three sacks against the Rattlers, one each by outside linebackers Randy Ramsey and Dwayne Eugene and one from end Jake Hall.

TCU played Saturday without multipurpose back Kyle Hicks, who has an undisclosed injury but was not 100 percent last week, per Patterson. Hicks posted 141 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against the Razorbacks last year.

Patterson said he hoped Hicks would be ready for game time in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will be without top cornerback Ryan Pulley, who emerged as a standout last year against the Horned Frogs with 3 pass breakups, 4 tackles and a shutout of 6-4 receiver Taj Williams.

Bielema said senior Kevin Richardson, junior Britto Tutt and freshmen Kamren Curl and Chavin Calloway would see increased playing time in the defensive backfield with Pulley out.

