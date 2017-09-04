Homicide victim ID'd in Sherwood
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.
Sherwood police have identified a 36-year-old homicide victim who was found dead Saturday evening.
Police responded at 7:06 p.m. Saturday to a mobile home park at 4600 Rixey Road, where they found Ma Eva Luz Perez of Sherwood dead, according to a statement released Sunday by the Sherwood Police Department.
Police responded to the location for a report of a disturbance.
Authorities are investigating her death as a homicide. The statement identified a 42-year-old man as a person of interest in her death.
Further information on the killing was not available Sunday night.
Metro on 09/04/2017
Print Headline: Homicide victim ID'd in Sherwood
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Homicide victim ID'd in Sherwood
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.