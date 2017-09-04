Homicide victim ID'd in Sherwood

Sherwood police have identified a 36-year-old homicide victim who was found dead Saturday evening.

Police responded at 7:06 p.m. Saturday to a mobile home park at 4600 Rixey Road, where they found Ma Eva Luz Perez of Sherwood dead, according to a statement released Sunday by the Sherwood Police Department.

Police responded to the location for a report of a disturbance.

Authorities are investigating her death as a homicide. The statement identified a 42-year-old man as a person of interest in her death.

Further information on the killing was not available Sunday night.

