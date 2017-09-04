Inmate escapes from jail in eastern Arkansas

Authorities are searching for an inmate who ran from the Cross County jail Thursday night as he was being transferred to a new cell.

Larry Jackson, 38, fled through an unsecured door as a jailer transferred him from an isolation cell to another one, Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said. Jackson said his shower did not work in the cell, and he requested another cell.

Jackson was arrested May 30 and held on charges of first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act, Smith said.

Deputies searched areas around Wynne on Thursday evening and Friday.

The sheriff said Jackson should be considered dangerous.

Another Cross County inmate faces charges because he knew that Jackson planned to escape from the jail but did not tell authorities, Smith said.