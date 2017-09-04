Jail escapee back in county custody
Authorities said they have recaptured an inmate who escaped through a fence Saturday afternoon.
In a news release, the Prairie County sheriff's office said Richard Lee Long, 31, was in the exercise yard at the county jail when he broke the wires in a chain-link fence and crawled through around 1:55 p.m.
Long then climbed over a second fence and ran from the jail, authorities said.
Guards immediately began searching the area. With the help of tracking dogs, they found Long around 5:35 p.m., authorities said.
According to an affidavit from the sheriff's office, Long had been arrested on a third-degree domestic battery charge in August after a woman told authorities that he beat and choked her.
