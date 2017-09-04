Labor Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Labor Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: All routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's routes will run Tuesday. Recycling will run one day late all week.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock Wastewater: Offices will be open today.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today.

State: Offices will be closed today.

Federal: Offices will be closed today.

State Capitol: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed today. Collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m today.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Closed today.

Little Rock: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Labor Day. Metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

