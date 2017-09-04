Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man says stranger robbed him at gunpoint of $175
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
A Little Rock man was robbed of his wallet and cash after a gunman demanded the items from him Saturday night, police said.
Police were sent at 9:27 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of South Schiller Street, according to a Little Rock police report.
A 62-year-old man told officers he was at his rental property when he noises and went outside to check them out.
The man said a stranger ran toward him, took out a gun and demanded his wallet and cellphone. The 62-year-old reportedly told the gunman he did not have a cellphone on him but handed over a wallet containing $175.
The stranger fled the area, police said. No suspect was named on the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man says stranger robbed him at gunpoint of $175
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.