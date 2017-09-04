Little Rock man says stranger robbed him at gunpoint of $175

A Little Rock man was robbed of his wallet and cash after a gunman demanded the items from him Saturday night, police said.

Police were sent at 9:27 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of South Schiller Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

A 62-year-old man told officers he was at his rental property when he noises and went outside to check them out.

The man said a stranger ran toward him, took out a gun and demanded his wallet and cellphone. The 62-year-old reportedly told the gunman he did not have a cellphone on him but handed over a wallet containing $175.

The stranger fled the area, police said. No suspect was named on the report.