Naturals hold on against Travelers

An errant throw by Arkansas Travelers' second baseman Nelson Ward allowed the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to take the lead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Northwest Arkansas' second baseman Nicky Lopez hit a ground ball to Ward, who threw to shortstop Chris Mariscal in an attempt to get the Naturals' Samir Duenez on a force play. However, Ward's throw was off the mark, pulling Mariscal off the bag, allowing Donald Dewees Jr. to score the go-ahead run.

The Naturals added one more run in the seventh inning when they had four consecutive singles with two outs with Anderson Miller's infield single to Mariscal allowing Ryan O'Hearn to score the final run.

Arkansas tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth when Tyler Marlette's ground out scored Ryan Casteel.

Emilio Ogando (10-10) picked up the victory, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits in 7 innings with 3 strikeouts. Richard Lovelady pitched the final two innings for his third save of the season.

Bryan Evans (4-2) took the loss, allowing 3 runs -- 2 earned -- in 5 innings on 7 hits with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Sports on 09/04/2017