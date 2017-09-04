NLR man arrested in shooting case

North Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man accused of shooting a woman, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Sunday to 1822 Maple St. for a report of an unknown trouble, the report said.

Officers on scene heard a man inside say he was going to "knock someone out," according to the report, and police went into the house.

Once inside, police said they found a person with cuts on his arms and face, and a woman who had a gunshot wound in her hip.

According to the report, police tried to put Stephen Lewis Buford of North Little Rock in handcuffs, but he fled by going down the stairs. Buford reportedly pushed an officer, causing the officer to fall.

The officer then used a stun gun on Buford, "and as he fell, a black handgun fell out of his pants onto the ground," according to the report.

Witnesses said that Buford shot the victim, but there were conflicting accounts on how or why she was shot, the report said.

Police arrested Buford and charged him with first-degree battery, second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, fleeing and refusal to submit, according to the report.

Buford was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 09/04/2017