Off the Wire

Thomas, Leishman tied

PGA champion Justin Thomas made three long birdies on a long, wet TPC Boston for a tournament-best 63, giving him a share of the lead with Marc Leishman going into a Labor Day finish in the Dell Technologies Championship in Norton, Mass. Leishman also played bogey-free Sunday and had three consecutive birdies on the back nine for a 65. They were at 12-under 201 with no room for error on a leaderboard that was packed with some of golf's best players. Paul Casey, who played in the final group last year at TPC Boston, shot 67 and was one shot behind. Jordan Spieth birdied his last two holes and was among those two shots back. Not to be forgotten was Dustin Johnson, who birdied four of his last five holes and was three behind.

McCarron wins another

Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday for his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season. McCarron closed with a 3-under 67 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez by a stroke at Canyon Meadows. McCarron opened with rounds of 63 and 64 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. McCarron matched Bernhard Langer for the season-victory lead and earned $352,500 to pull closer to the idle German star in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings. McCarron has six victories in the last two seasons on the 50-and-over tour. McCarron finished at 16-under 194. He had an eagle for the third consecutive day, this time on the par-5 11th after accomplishing the feat the on the par-5 18th in the first two rounds. Jimenez birdied the 18th for a 66. Scott Dunlap (67), Todd Hamilton (67) and Kevin Sutherland (68) tied for third at 13 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished tied for 25th at 5 under and won $20,479. Mike Grob (Arkansas Razorbacks) took home $3,290 for his 2-over finish which was good enough for a tie for 62nd.

Porteous Czech champion

Haydn Porteous shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to win the Czech Masters by two strokes for his second European Tour title. Starting two shots behind overnight leader Lee Slattery, the 23-year-old South African birdied six holes in the final round -- together with three bogeys -- to close at 13-under 275 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Porteous also won the Joburg Open last year.

Uihlein earns Tour card

Peter Uihlein won the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship on Sunday to earn a PGA Tour card. Uihlein closed with a 6-under 65 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course to beat former Buckeyes player Ryan Armour by a stroke. Uihlein earned $180,000 to wrap up a PGA Tour card as a top-25 finisher in the four-event series. The top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Tom Lovelady tied for third at 11 under and each made $58,000. Landry already has a PGA Tour card through the Web.com money list. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished tied for 50th at 2 over and won $2,812, while Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was tied for 67th (6 over) and won $2,450.

BASEBALL

Cubs' Baez injured

The defending champion Chicago Cubs might have to get by without Javier Baez after he left their loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday because of blurred vision in his right eye. Baez took a knee to the eye while diving into second base in the second inning. He departed in the third. He was being examined at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was expected to join the team in Pittsburgh today. Baez is a major part of the Cubs on offense and defense. He has been filling in at shortstop with Addison Russell sidelined since early August because of a strained right foot. Baez had just walked when he got caught off first and sprinted toward second. His helmet flew off as he dove into the bag, and his eye hit second baseman Ozzie Albies' knee.

MOTOR SPORTS

Spin leads to victory

Austin Cindic spun out leader Kaz Grala on the final lap and went on to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck race Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario. Racing on his 19th birthday, Cindric plowed into Grala in Turn 5 on the road course. Cindric earned a spot in the playoffs with his first career series victory. He started from the pole in Brad Keselowski Racing's Ford and overcame a pit-road penalty. Noah Gragson was second, and Grala recovered to finish third. Justin Haley was fourth, followed by Ryan Truex, Johnny Sauter and Chase Briscoe. Briscoe, Cindric's Brad Keselowski Racing teammate, also wrapped by a playoff berth with a 75-point advantage over the cutoff spot. Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek, Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grala also have qualified, with the final spot to be determined Sept. 15 in the in the regular-season finale at Chicagoland Speedway.

Rossi holds off Dixon

Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi won the IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen on Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon over the closing laps at Watkins Glen International. The race for the IndyCar title tightened significantly with one race left in the season. Rossi, who won last year's Indianapolis 500, notched his second career victory by keeping Dixon, a four-time winner at The Glen, in his rearview mirror over the final 14 laps, winning for the second time in the series by just under a second. Ryan Hunter-Reay finished third, followed by Helio Castroneves, Graham Rahal and Will Power. Points leader Josef Newgarden started third and remained in contention until a crash exiting the pits ruined his day. He finished 18th, two laps down. Dixon cut Newgarden's 31-point lead to three as the series heads to the road course at Sonoma for the finale. Rain that was forecast never materialized, although the race began with the teams on rain tires due to moisture on the track from earlier showers.

Hamilton too fast

Lewis Hamilton won the Italian Grand Prix in Monza virtually unchallenged from pole position Sunday and moved ahead of Sebastian Vettel to take the lead in the drivers' standings. Hamilton finished nearly five seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas while Vettel came third in his Ferrari, more than half a minute behind. Hamilton now has 238 points, three more than Vettel with seven races remaining in what has developed into a riveting Formula One season. Vettel had led the standings all season but Ferrari struggled in rainy qualifying conditions Saturday and couldn't match Mercedes' race pace, either, on a Monza circuit featuring long straights and high speeds better suited to Mercedes' power.

FOOTBALL

Pair of ex-Hogs cut

The Jacksonville Jaguars added five players off waivers Sunday and cut former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen. Cutting Allen leaves the Jaguars with two quarterbacks: starter Blake Bortles and backup Chad Henne. Allen could land on Jacksonville’s practice squad if he clears waivers. Also Sunday, the Buffalo Bills cut former Razorback running back Jonathan Williams. The 2016 fifth-round selection was regarded as the most surprising Bills player cut Sunday, when Buffalo was required to make room for three players acquired on waivers. Williams had 121 yards rushing and a touchdown this preseason, and was projected to be LeSean McCoy’s primary backup.

Spiller back with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs signed C.J. Spiller one day after releasing the veteran running back, resolving a curious move on cut day that left Kansas City with only two players on the roster at the position. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday night that Spiller was returning to the Chiefs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not announced. The Kansas City Star was the first to report that Spiller was returning to Kansas City. The reason he was released in the first place was to keep injured cornerback Steven Nelson on the roster. The Chiefs wanted to put Nelson on injured reserve with a designation to return, but they could only do that if the third-year pro made the initial 53-man roster. The designation means that Nelson, who recently had surgery for a core muscle injury, would be eligible to begin practice in six weeks and could begin playing in games after eight weeks. Those roster moves leave the Chiefs with five cornerbacks and three running backs, numbers that are more in line with what Coach Andy Reid traditionally carries from week to week.

