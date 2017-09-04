Planning on better beginning

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks want to get off to a better start from now on than they did in Thursday's 49-7 season-opening victory over Florida A&M.

The Razorbacks did not score on their first two possessions, and only got one touchdown out of their first four drives during the sluggish start.

"The first few drives things weren't really clicking for us," quarterback Austin Allen said. "I thought after that we executed, kind of settled down and played our brand of football. So there's a lot to look back on and learn from and get better at next week."

The Razorbacks stepped on the gas in the second quarter, notching touchdowns on five of their next six offensive possessions. The nonscoring drive came when Arkansas took possession at its 32 with 42 seconds left in the first half and Allen was immediately sacked for a 4-yard loss.

Bielema said the plan was to play Allen through three quarters.

"As many reps as our 1s could get, we haven't been able to simulate that in any practice or scrimmage against a live opponent that's trying to damage you," he said. "So to get him work through three quarters and get him out, knock off the rust a little bit, I think he was good, but he had some things he needed to work through, especially with new guys in there."

Allen said the Razorbacks' early struggles were due to a combination of factors.

"I think little first-game jitters, things like that, where we're trying to do too much trying to start off the year, want the big play right away," Allen said. "I think those guys, especially at the wideout position, a lot of them it was their first college football game. They'll get over the first-game jitters. ... The biggest jump is from game one to game two and I think that'll happen for us."

Five for 10

Five Razorbacks had runs of 10-plus yards in the opener, including receiver Jonathan Nance, who took a lateral 12 yards early in the third quarter.

Devwah Whaley had a 12-yard run on Arkansas' first offensive snap and he also had a 16-yard run. Chase Hayden had a team-high 17-yard run, and running backs David Williams and T.J. Hammonds each had a long run of 12 yards.

Tight catches

Tight ends Cheyenne O'Grady and Austin Cantrell turned in two of Arkansas' most impressive receptions. O'Grady grabbed a short route with one hand on a bootleg pass and brought the ball into his body to secure the 10-yard gain.

On Arkansas' first scoring drive, Austin Allen swerved around pressure and threw a scramble pass to Cantrell, who made a jumping grab on the Florida A&M sideline for 11 yards.

Breaking form

Coach Bret Bielema elected not to wear his traditional windbreaker, which has been a staple in his game-day ensemble.

"No, I went lightweight," Bielema said. "Tried to change it up. I sat on the other side of the bus on the way here, so I really diversified.

Bielema and many of the Arkansas coaches sported two-toned, lightweight long-sleeved pullovers.

"I've never not worn one," Bielema said. "I was defensive coordinator against Hawaii was the the last time I've never worn one as a coach."

Williams' wiggle

Arkansas' longest play came on screen pass that quarterback Cole Kelley just got out of his hand against blitz pressure on third and 18. David Williams caught the pass in the left flat, accelerated past a seal block from tackle Paul Ramirez and a double-team wipeout on the edge by center Zach Rogers and tight end Cheyenne O'Grady and turned it into a 37-yard gain.

"I saw a lineman pushing the defenders out, so I made a cut off of that," Williams said. "I had to read the block. Then I made two people miss and then somebody caught me from the side. I was mad."

