Police: Stranger tries to force himself into Little Rock home, fires two shots

A stranger tried to force himself into a Little Rock apartment early Sunday and fired off two rounds before fleeing, the victims told police.

Police were sent to an apartment in the Whispering Oaks apartment complex at 1812 Reservoir Road at 1:34 a.m., according to a police report.

Outside the home, officers reportedly found two shell casings. A bullet had struck the door and the doorway, police said.

A 25-year-old resident of the apartment told police she and her friends were playing on the Playstation when someone began to bang on her door.

One of the woman's friends, a 25-year-old man, answered the door. When he did, a stranger tried to force his way into the home, the victims said.

During the struggle, the stranger shoved a silver handgun past the door opening and fired two rounds before running away, the victims said.

The 25-year-old told police she thought the gunman wanted to buy marijuana and mistakenly believed that she sold the drug.

A neighbor told police he saw someone approach the door, then leave. He heard two gunshots later that night, the neighbor said.

None of the victims were reportedly injured. A suspect was not named on the report.