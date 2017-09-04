Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 04, 2017, 2:32 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Small child's body found encased in concrete in Kansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. — Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it.

Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a child, possibly 3 years old, inside.

An Associated Press reporter has left phone and email messages with Wichita police for information about the structure.

Police say a 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman who lived at the home were arrested last week on separate charges associated with a child custody case. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police say they have tentatively identified the child.

No additional information has been released.



You must login to make comments.

