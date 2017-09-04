SOCCER

Arkansas women blow out MVSU

Eight different players scored, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s women’s team set a school scoring record in a 11-0 victory over Mississippi Valley State (1-3) in Fayetteville on Sunday.

UCA men fall to Campbell

The University of Central Arkansas men’s team lost 1-0 to Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C., on Sunday. Campbell (3-1) outshot UCA 11-8 with the Bears (0-4) getting one shot in the first 25 minutes from Niklas Brodacki. UCA plays at Dayton on Friday night.

Harding women lose in Challenge

Harding University’s women’s team lost 3-0 to Missouri Western at the MIAA/GAC Challenge Sunday in St. Joseph, Mo. Harding (0-2) was outshot 20-9 and plays at Northeastern (Okla.) State on Friday.

Ozarks men, women earn wins

Georgia Warren scored two goals to lead the University of the Ozarks women’s team (2-0) to a 2-0 victory over Centenary College on Sunday in the Millsaps College Tournament in Jackson, Miss. Rebecca Peterson had two assists and Kiara Henry received the shutout in goal. Bryce Young and Manny Torres both scored in the second half to push Ozarks’ men’s team (1-1) to a 2-0 victory over Centenary Sunday in the Millsaps College Tournament. Freshman goalkeeper Logan Valestin notched his first victory and shutout.

GOLF

Arkansas men finish sixth in California

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s men’s team finished sixth of eight teams at the Carmel Cup in Carmel, Calif. The Razorbacks finished with a 54-hole score of 1,071 (354-354-363).Oklahoma State won the tournament at 1,028 (338-350-340), followed by Texas Tech (1,042), Oklahoma (1,047), Vanderbilt (1,053) and TCU (1,064). Arkansas’ Alvaro Ortiz finished tied for eighth with a 10-under-par 206 (70-66-70)