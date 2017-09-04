Watercraft crash near Little Rock park leaves boy injured

A boy was taken to a local hospital Sunday after a personal watercraft crash near Murray Park in Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock firefighters were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. to 5900 Rebsamen Park Road, said Capt. Jason Weaver, spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department.

He said two people riding a personal watercraft hit a jetty near a boat ramp. Firefighters arrived on the scene and started treatment on a boy, Weaver said. Emergency medical personnel then took the boy to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Weaver said he did not know the medical condition of the youth. Firefighters did not provide treatment to the man who was also on the watercraft at the time of the crash, he said.

