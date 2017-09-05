Home / Latest News /
Authorities: 1 dead, 1 hurt after police chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into Arkansas church
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.
A passenger was killed after a police chase ended Tuesday with a stolen vehicle driving into an Arkansas church, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police troopers began pursuing a vehicle listed as stolen out of Texas around 8:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 in St. Francis County, agency spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email.
The vehicle took the Widener exit, about 2 miles down the road, and started fleeing north on a St. Francis County Road, Chapman said.
The vehicle then traveled across a gravel parking lot, struck a church and went inside the building, Chapman said.
A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to face multiple charges tied to the chase and crash, she said.
No injuries were reported from anyone inside the church at the time of the crash, she said.
The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.
Kharma says... September 5, 2017 at 1:34 p.m.
At least no one was hurt outside of the suspect's vehicle.
Let the cop hating begin:
mrcharles says... September 5, 2017 at 1:41 p.m.
These chases of stolen vehicles seem to result in deaths, while not too upset over the perpetrators, still law enforcement and your citizen can be killed during the chase.
I would think that a car being chased slamming into a family and killing them is worth the stolen vehicle.
