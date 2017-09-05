Authorities: 1 dead, 1 hurt after police chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into Arkansas church

A passenger was killed after a police chase ended Tuesday with a stolen vehicle driving into an Arkansas church, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police troopers began pursuing a vehicle listed as stolen out of Texas around 8:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 in St. Francis County, agency spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email.

The vehicle took the Widener exit, about 2 miles down the road, and started fleeing north on a St. Francis County Road, Chapman said.

The vehicle then traveled across a gravel parking lot, struck a church and went inside the building, Chapman said.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to face multiple charges tied to the chase and crash, she said.

No injuries were reported from anyone inside the church at the time of the crash, she said.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.