Subscribe Register Login

Authorities: 1 dead, 1 hurt after police chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into Arkansas church

Tuesday, September 05, 2017, 1:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Authorities: 1 dead, 1 hurt after police chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into Arkansas church

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A passenger was killed after a police chase ended Tuesday with a stolen vehicle driving into an Arkansas church, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police troopers began pursuing a vehicle listed as stolen out of Texas around 8:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 in St. Francis County, agency spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email.

The vehicle took the Widener exit, about 2 miles down the road, and started fleeing north on a St. Francis County Road, Chapman said.

The vehicle then traveled across a gravel parking lot, struck a church and went inside the building, Chapman said.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to face multiple charges tied to the chase and crash, she said.

No injuries were reported from anyone inside the church at the time of the crash, she said.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Authorities: 1 dead, 1 hurt after police chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into Arkansas church

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

Kharma says... September 5, 2017 at 1:34 p.m.

At least no one was hurt outside of the suspect's vehicle.

Let the cop hating begin:

( | suggest removal )

mrcharles says... September 5, 2017 at 1:41 p.m.

These chases of stolen vehicles seem to result in deaths, while not too upset over the perpetrators, still law enforcement and your citizen can be killed during the chase.

I would think that a car being chased slamming into a family and killing them is worth the stolen vehicle.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online