1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision on Arkansas highway

An Arkansas man was killed and two others were injured after a head-on collision in Cleburne County on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near Greers Ferry, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2013 Nissan was driving west on Arkansas 92 while a 1998 Ford was heading in the opposite direction, police said. The Nissan crossed the centerline and ran into the Ford head-on, the report said.

The Ford's driver, 54-year-old Kevin Michael Powers of Heber Springs, was fatally injured.

His passenger, 54-year-old Rhonda Sue Powers of Heber Springs, and the Nissan's driver, 57-year-old Mary Ellen Watson of Bee Branch, were both injured.

At least one injured person was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

At least 332 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.