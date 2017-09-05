Teen shot in west Little Rock, police say; man earlier warned family that people may be out to 'get them'

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday night in west Little Rock hours after his mother received a call from a man who warned her that others might be out to "get" her family, authorities said.

Officers said they found the boy shortly before 11 p.m. sitting in the back seat of a vehicle outside an apartment complex on Mesa Court, which is north of Markham Street just west of Interstate 430. He had a gunshot wound to his calf, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim’s grandmother told officers that she saw a dark sedan leaving the complex shortly after she heard the shots.

The boy's mother said the shooting happened several hours after she received a call from a 38-year-old man warning the family to “lay low” because he “got into it” with some men who would "hide in the bushes to get them."

The report didn't specify the relationship between the 38-year-old man and the family. He was not listed as a suspect.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital to receive treatment for his injury.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not made an arrest.