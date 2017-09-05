Home / Latest News /
2 Arkansans each win $100,000 in scratch-off lottery games
This article was published today at 5:17 p.m.
Two Arkansans each claimed $100,000 prizes off $5 instant lottery games Tuesday, according to a news release.
One winner, Gina Blann of McNeil, bought her winning 25X The Cash ticket at the Tobacco Warehouse at 1085 Fairview Road in Camden, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.
Christine Draper of Casa also won $100,000 off a scratch-off game purchased at Doublebee’s at 209 Fourche Ave. in Perryville.
Blann told lottery officials that she plans on using her winnings to pay off some bills. Draper said she will spend her prize on her three grandchildren.
LR1955 says... September 5, 2017 at 6:34 p.m.
Good for them!
Seems you have to buy lottery products in small towns to win something substantial.
