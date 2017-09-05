Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 05, 2017, 8:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

2 Arkansans each win $100,000 in scratch-off lottery games

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:17 p.m.

gina-blann-of-mcneil

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Gina Blann of McNeil


Two Arkansans each claimed $100,000 prizes off $5 instant lottery games Tuesday, according to a news release.

One winner, Gina Blann of McNeil, bought her winning 25X The Cash ticket at the Tobacco Warehouse at 1085 Fairview Road in Camden, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

Christine Draper of Casa also won $100,000 off a scratch-off game purchased at Doublebee’s at 209 Fourche Ave. in Perryville.

Blann told lottery officials that she plans on using her winnings to pay off some bills. Draper said she will spend her prize on her three grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: 2 Arkansans each win $100,000 in scratch-off lottery games

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... September 5, 2017 at 6:34 p.m.

Good for them!
Seems you have to buy lottery products in small towns to win something substantial.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online