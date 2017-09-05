Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, September 05, 2017, 1:48 p.m.

Agricultural festival to recycle human urine

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.


ORANGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts agricultural festival already known for its sustainable practices is taking it one step further this year by collecting and recycling human urine.

Organizers of the North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival told The Telegram & Gazette that the urine will eventually fertilize hay in the field in Orange on which the event is held.

Founder Deborah Habib says the festival scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24 attracts more than 10,000 people, yet only produces three bags of trash.

Habib hopes to collect about 1,200 gallons of urine.

The Rich Earth Institute will collect the liquid waste in portable toilets designed for the purpose. Founder Kim Nace said the practice reduces the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus that enters waterways and saves on the cost of transporting urine to treatment plants.

