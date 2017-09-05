AP POLL: Florida State drops to No. 10 after loss; Hogs' opponent TCU now in top 25

Florida State slipped all the way to the No. 10 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 Tuesday. Penn State is No. 4, and Oklahoma moved up to No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup. The Sooners play at Ohio State on Saturday.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll and lost an opening-week showdown with Alabama, 24-7. Francois went down with a knee injury late in the game.

The Seminoles will turn to freshman quarterback James Blackman to start. Florida State hosts Louisiana-Monroe this week, but the stiffer tests are coming soon. No. 16 Miami visits Tallahassee on Sept. 16.

Many AP voters said that Florida State they would not have dropped as far on their ballots had Francois not been injured. ESPN's Rece Davis said he would have had the Seminoles no lower than No. 3 without the injury to Francois.

Southern California slipped two spots to No. 6 after playing a tighter-than-expected game against Western Michigan. Washington is No. 7, and Michigan moved up 11 spots to No. 8 after it beat Florida. The Gators dropped five spots to No. 22.

No. 9 Wisconsin and Florida State round out the top 10.

IN

— Notre Dame moved into the rankings at No. 24 after beating Temple 49-17 in the opener. Notre Dame was third among the other teams receiving votes in the preseason rankings.

— No. 23 TCU also makes its season debut in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs play the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday.

OUT

— West Virginia slipped out of the rankings after losing a heartbreaker to Virginia Tech to open the season.

— Texas, which started the season No. 23, not only fell out of the rankings after getting beaten at home by Maryland but the Longhorns did not receive a single vote.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Big Ten has four top-10 teams, just as it did at the end of last season and four times overall in 2016.

SEC — 6

ACC — 5

Big 12 — 4

Big Ten — 4

Pac-12 — 4

American — 1

Independent — 1

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.