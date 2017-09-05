Razorbacks basketball player suspended indefinitely after arrest on assault charge

An Arkansas Razorbacks senior forward arrested in the reported assault of a man outside a restaurant on Fayetteville's Dickson Street has been suspended indefinitely, according to the team's head coach.

In a statement, men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson said Arlando Cook will not be allowed to participate in any team activities.

“This is not a situation that will be taken lightly. This type of behavior is not condoned by our program,” Anderson said.

Cook, 21, was arrested Saturday morning on misdemeanor charges of first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after reportedly holding a man on the ground and repeatedly striking him in the head with his fist, according to police.

The assault happened during what authorities described as a large disturbance outside Bordinos Restaurant, where around 30 people were present.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Cook’s arrest was his second in the past 11 months after his transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

In the earlier arrest, Cook was taken into custody in October 2016 on a charge of public intoxication after being found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Information for this article was contributed by Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.