Arkansas man, 36, killed after being thrown from motorcycle near I-30 in Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:43 a.m.
A 36-year-old Arkansas man was killed after he was thrown from a motorcycle into a street sign near Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock on Sunday night, police said. in Pulaski County
It happened around 9:55 p.m. on the Interstate 30 Frontage Road near Bass Pro Shops, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
James David Putt of Lonoke was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle south when the vehicle hit a curb at a high rate of speed, crossed a sidewalk and struck a dirt mound, police said. The impact ejected Putt from the motorcycle and sent him into a street sign, the report said.
He suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry.
At least 332 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
