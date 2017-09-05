Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, September 05, 2017, 5:20 p.m.

Arkansan accused of repeatedly trying to bite officer who responded to attempted stabbing report

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Cody Eakes

An Arkansas man who was arrested after authorities responded to a report of a man chasing a bicyclist with a knife made repeated attempts to bite an officer, police said.

Cody Eakes, 24, of Jonesboro remained in the Craighead County jail Tuesday after being arrested Sunday morning on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and refusal to submit.

Jonesboro officers were dispatched about 8:15 a.m. to the area of Culberhouse Street and Cherry Avenue. Callers reported a man with a knife was yelling and cursing and that he at one point "was chasing a[n] individual on a bicycle attempting to stab him," according to a police report.

The man with the knife, later identified as Eakes, initially ignored commands from police, but he later dropped the weapon and surrendered after a police dog arrived on scene, authorities said.

As police escorted Eakes into a patrol vehicle, he "actively tried to turn around and bite" an officer's face, the report said, noting Eakes "continued to resist and also continued attempts of biting."

Eakes was ultimately secured in the vehicle. He was first taken to a local hospital before being booked into jail.

Comments on: Arkansan accused of repeatedly trying to bite officer who responded to attempted stabbing report

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

rubythecat96gmailcom says... September 5, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.

doesn't law enforcement carry tasers any more or mace ?

hurricane46 says... September 5, 2017 at 3:20 p.m.

Crack is wack

