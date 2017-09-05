Officer, trooper hurt when state police car collides with North Little Rock patrol vehicle during pursuit; teen held

An Arkansas State Police patrol unit collided with a vehicle driven by a North Little Rock police officer Monday night while the trooper pursued a teen who fled in a stolen car, authorities said.

Both lawmen were hurt, police said, though the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

The chase started sometime before 10 p.m. when Arkansas State Police Cpl. Jeffery Plouch spotted a white Pontiac G6 that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report. Plouch tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn't stop, the report said.

The Pontiac wound through several city streets in North Little Rock and Little Rock and ran multiple red lights, the report said.

When the driver — later identified by police as 18-year-old Bretyia Ashae Jordan of North Little Rock — ignored a red light at Main and East 13th streets, Plouch's vehicle collided with one driven by North Little Rock officer John Yates, the report said.

Yates was on-duty and returning to his patrol area after fueling up his car, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a spokesman with the North Little Rock department. Yates was not involved in the pursuit, Dedrick said.

Jordan was arrested and taken to UAMS Medical Center before being booked into the Pulaski County jail, the report said. A passenger in her vehicle was released without charges.

Jordan told investigators she found the keys to the Pontiac at Shorter College Gardens apartments in North Little Rock, authorities said.

She faces felony charges of theft of property, two counts of second-degree battery and fleeing in a vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving that causes physical injury, failing to stop at a red light and driving without a license.

Jordan remained at the Pulaski County jail without bail Tuesday morning.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.