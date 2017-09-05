Big shelters emptying in Houston

HOUSTON -- While the number of evacuees seeking refuge in Houston's emergency shelters dwindled 10 days after Harvey struck, many people who had left by Monday still faced dire housing needs.

Some returned to public housing complexes inundated with sewage and mud. More than 50,000 went to government-paid hotels, some far away from homes and schools. Others moved in with family and friends.

Harvey did not discriminate, inundating exclusive neighborhoods and low-lying apartments for the poor, and was blamed for at least 60 deaths. Most of the evacuees at the George R. Brown Convention Center were lower-income, but some were from wealthier areas.

Now about 1,500 remain at the convention center, and several said they were homeless, disabled or from public housing. Another 2,800 were at the NRG Center, another convention center that opened after George R. Brown reached double its original capacity.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared Houston "open for business," and offices and restaurants across downtown are expected to reopen today after the Labor Day holiday.

One worry, of further explosions at a damaged chemical plant, eased after officials carried out a controlled burn Sunday evening of highly unstable compounds at the Arkema plant in Crosby. Three trailers had previously caught fire after Harvey's floodwaters knocked out generators.

Authorities said Monday that it is now safe for residents of a 1.5-mile evacuation zone around the Arkema plant to return. They were forced to leave Aug. 29.

Other problems across the region: too much water still in houses, but no water to drink.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said 53,630 residents displaced by Harvey are currently staying in government-funded hotel rooms.

FEMA said it has about 560,000 families registered for its housing assistance program.

The temporary housing has been provided for 18,732 households, said FEMA spokesman Bob Howard. Once people are granted the assistance, there is a minimum allotment of 14 days, but that can be extended on a case-by-case basis.

FEMA officials also are weighing other options such as mobile homes should the need arise.

On Monday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that FEMA had granted his request for Community Disaster Loan assistance for areas hard-hit by the storm. Cities can obtain loans to help keep their operating budgets intact.

While there were signs of hope for some displaced by Harvey, others were not so lucky. Some residents of the Clayton Homes returned to apartments filled with water and floors caked in mud and sewage.

Clayton Homes residents were among the first to arrive at the convention center more than a week ago, many riding in the back of city dump trucks. The complex is bounded on one side by an interstate highway and on another by Buffalo Bayou, the muddy waterway that jumped its banks and sent water rushing into people's homes.

Piles of garbage and soggy furniture sat next to the gnarled remains of a fence separating the bayou from the complex. The rotting stench was present in parts of the complex.

"We didn't have anywhere to go but back here," said Laquinna Russell as she stood in the complex's laundry room with her husband, Antonio Washington, and one of their three children.

Russell and Washington spent one night in a hotel room instead of going to the convention center, and they went back home after they ran out of money.

They registered for assistance from FEMA, but Russell and several other people said they couldn't find a hotel nearby. And they're still responsible for paying their rent.

D'Ona Spears and Brandon Polson managed to get a FEMA-funded hotel room near downtown but got kicked out after one night for lack of state identification. All of her paperwork had been lost in the floodwaters, Spears said.

The family went to the Toyota Center, the basketball arena near the convention center that's also housing evacuees. Then they were taken to a motel in Humble, a small city near Houston's international airport about 20 miles away.

Spears said they have no transportation and no way of getting the children to school when it resumes next week.

"You can't just pick the hotel," she said. "You have to go further out, further out, further out."

Harvey slammed into Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane but brought the worst flooding to Houston and other areas as a tropical storm. The rain totaled nearly 52 inches in some spots.

President Donald Trump has asked Congress for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts. Abbott suggested the cost of recovery could be as much as $180 billion.

House lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday on the aid package. The bill, which was introduced Sunday night by Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., reflects the White House's requested total for assistance for Texas communities -- including $7.4 billion for FEMA's disaster relief fund.

The bill is to be considered as a stand-alone measure. It does not include a provision to raise the federal debt limit, something that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Fox News Sunday interview would be necessary.

Conservative GOP lawmakers strongly oppose attaching the legislation to any federal debt measure. They are pressing for spending cuts in exchange for their support of raising the borrowing ceiling.

House Republican leaders said Monday that the chamber will meet at 9 a.m. Central time Wednesday to consider disaster relief, with the first votes scheduled an hour later. The aid bill is expected to be considered under a fast-track procedure for noncontroversial, bipartisan bills that requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

Information for this article was contributed by Nomaan Merchant, Michael Graczyk, Jay Reeves, Claudia Lauer, Adam Kealoha Causey and Jeff McMurray of The Associated Press; and by Laurie McGinley and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/05/2017