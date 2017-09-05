Blueprint not far for freshman Curl

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Kamren Curl doesn't have to look far to find inspiration for what likely will be his first career start Saturday.

Last season, cornerback Ryan Pulley got his first start in Week 2 against TCU and made a name for himself in the Razorbacks' 41-38 victory in double overtime with three pass breakups and four tackles.

Curl is scheduled to take over Pulley's spot at left cornerback when the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (1-0) hosts TCU (1-0) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Pulley is out, likely for the season, after suffering a pectoral muscle injury Thursday similar to what knocked Kevin Richardson out in last year's opener. Pulley responded by holding 6-4 receiver Taj Williams without a catch despite multiple targets for the Horned Frogs' hottest receiver at the time.

Curl took over for Pulley on Arkansas' final defensive series of the first half during the Razorbacks' 49-7 victory over Florida A&M last week, and he posted three tackles and a pass breakup. Sophomore Britto Tutt and freshman Chevin Calloway also took substantial reps behind Curl and right cornerback Henre Toliver.

"Kamren Curl moves into the job just like he did Thursday night and moves into it right away," Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said Monday. "But there will be ongoing competition in a rotation among the remaining four corners that played.

"You've got Toliver on the right side. You've got Britto who can play either side. You've got Curl and you've got Chevin Calloway. All four of those guys will be in a rotation and will continue to see the field."

Said TCU Coach Gary Patterson: "They're going to have good players with the next guys coming in. We've got to be able to catch it if we're open. That's the key for us. That's the only thing we can control. We can't control the guy guarding him."

Pulley was injured with 1:09 remaining in the first half while grabbing Florida A&M receiver Brandon Norwood with his right arm on a 4-yard screen pass. He has not undergone surgery yet while awaiting the arrival of his parents into Fayetteville.

"Until they get in there and kind of see exactly what structurally has to take place, we won't know," Bielema said when asked for a prognosis on Pulley. "But it's significant [missed] time this year, and obviously he's got a redshirt year available."

Curl, a 6-1, 193-pounder from Muskogee, Okla., made steady progress throughout camp, rising to second-team status by the early scrimmages. La'Michael Pettway beat him deep a couple of times in the first scrimmage, but Curl made a diving, full-extension interception on a deep pass by Ty Storey in the second scrimmage.

"I thought going into last week's game -- obviously you couldn't foreshadow a thing like this -- but we were really, really excited about Kamren Curl," Bielema said. "One of the blind-side good things was obviously [Pulley] got hurt in the first half, so we got a lot of reps with those other corners.

"Who starts on Saturday will be a lot based on how they handle the week and see who that is on Saturday."

Bielema also mentioned senior nickel back Kevin Richardson as someone who could work at cornerback, although the Razorbacks liked the quality of his work last week when he posted four tackles.

Tutt, who did not record a tackle Thursday, was beaten by Norwood on a 23-yard pass on a third and 10 in the third quarter. A 6-1, 179-pounder from Augusta, Ga., and Ventura (Calif.) College, he was on track to contribute last season before suffering a torn knee ligament early in camp.

Calloway, a 5-10, 188-pounder from Dallas, posted one tackle last week. He was in coverage on Norwood's 7-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Curl and the other inexperienced corners walk into a pressure cooker situation against TCU, whose run-pass options in coordinator Sonny Cumbie's up-tempo Spread attack rival the best in the country. Kenny Hill is a dual-threat quarterback, and the motions, pop passes, screens and read options the Horned Frogs run are difficult to decipher.

"It's a huge challenge no matter who you're playing, but TCU certainly compounds that with him," Rhoads said. "All of those guys have a big challenge ahead of them this Saturday and beyond."

